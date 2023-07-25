Free Fire redeem codes today (July 25, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free vouchers and pets

It is no surprise that Free Fire players love exclusive cosmetics and other premium items. Some even spend real-life money to obtain these in-game goodies. However, since a large chunk of the game’s community is free to play, they cannot afford to buy diamonds, the title's currency, and instead rely on alternatives like redeem codes.

Redeem codes are made available by Garena, and each one has 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and letters. The developer has also created a website called the Rewards Redemption Site, where all redeem codes must be utilized.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 25, 2023)

Get free vouchers and pets by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: Since the redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

How to use the redeem codes

As mentioned earlier, the Rewards Redemption Site is where you can use redeem codes to get rewards in your in-game accounts. If you aren’t aware of the exact procedure, the following steps should help you:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) on any web browser on your mobile device.

Utilize one of the six login options provided on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use a platform connected to your Free Fire account to sign in. The platforms available on the website are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

If you have a guest account, you will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. You must bind such accounts to a platform to become eligible for the redemption procedure.

Click on the "Confirm" button after you have entered the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the login, place a redeem code in the text box on the screen and hit the “Confirm” button. The redemption status will appear in a dialog box.

If the dialog box says the redemption is successful, you will receive the rewards in your in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Given that the Indian government has banned Free Fire, players in the country should not play the game on their mobile devices. They can, however, enjoy the MAX version since it is not prohibited.

