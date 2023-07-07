Free Fire redeem codes today (July 7, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins

There are many ways through which Garena offers rewards to Free Fire players. Among the various methods, redeem codes are considered the best options as they give away a range of free premium items, including skins, costumes, emotes, and even diamonds. The developer releases new redeem codes frequently, and players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

If players use expired redeem codes or those that are unavailable for their servers, an error message will pop up on the screen. If this happens, they will have to wait for Garena to release new redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 7, 2023)

You can acquire free diamonds and gloo wall skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: As the redeem codes listed above have uncertain validity periods and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Guide on using the redeem codes

Using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site will give you access to their rewards. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site in any web browser.

Step 2: Once you're on the website, you have to sign in using one of the available platforms (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter). Make sure the platform you choose is linked to your Free Fire account.

Those who have guest accounts must link them to one of these platforms to become eligible to use redeem codes. You can do this via the in-game settings.

Employ the required login option on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Input an active redeem code into the text field without making any errors.

Insert the code and hit the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption. If the process is successful, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be delivered to your account in 24 hours. You can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Since a ban has been imposed on Free Fire in India, players in the country must not play the game on their devices. They can, however, play the MAX version of the battle royale title as it is not prohibited in the nation.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes