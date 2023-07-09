Free Fire redeem codes today (July 9, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and room cards

The developers frequently present opportunities to players to acquire free rewards in Free Fire. Among the different methods available, redeem codes are the finest due to the minimal effort required during redemption. In addition, the codes also can give away a wide array of exclusive rewards, which would generally demand the expenditure of diamonds.

Garena has also set up a Rewards Redemption Site website, making code redemption easier. Upon release of new codes, individuals can visit the same and complete the required steps to get the rewards in their Free Fire accounts.

The section below lists some codes that give free characters and room cards.

Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and room cards (July 9, 2023)

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below to get your hands on free characters and room cards:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: As the codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not work for everyone.

The procedure of using the redeem codes

You can get free rewards from the redeem codes by performing the redemption on the game’s Rewards Redemption Site. Listed below are the steps that you may follow to complete the process:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site to get started with the redemption of the code. You can visit the website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Proceed to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As part of the second step, perform the login through the platform your Free Fire account is linked to. The website gives you six options in the form of Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Remember that guest accounts will not function on the Rewards Redemption Site. Accordingly, you should bind them to one of the platforms above to become eligible for using the redeem codes.

Place the code into the text field on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, you can type the redeem code into the text field that emerges on the screen. Upon entering the code accurately, you must tap the “Confirm” button.

A dialog box will display the redemption status, and you will get the rewards into your accounts if the process ends successfully.

Disclaimer: With a ban imposed on Garena Free Fire in India, players from the nation are advised to avoid playing the game. They can, however, engage in the MAX variant since it was not prohibited.

