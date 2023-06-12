Free Fire redeem codes today (June 12, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and vouchers

Garena regularly adds new cosmetics and other exclusive items in Free Fire, and players can acquire the same to enhance the overall visual appeal of their characters. Typically, they are required to spend diamonds to get their hands on such premium rewards. Users who don't want to spend money on the game can wait for the developers to release redeem codes since they can also provide a wide range of freebies.

For those not aware, redeem codes are effectively one of the best approaches for receiving free rewards in the battle royale title. Individuals can use them through the Rewards Redemption Site and get items in their accounts directly.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and vouchers (June 12, 2023)

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes below for free gun skins and vouchers in the battle royale title:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

E2F86ZREMK49

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Note: The redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

How to utilize the redeem codes

Redeem codes must be used through the game's official Rewards Redemption Site, and the steps listed below can help you complete the process:

Step 1: Launch a browser and search for the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Choose the platform linked to your FF account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Six login options will appear, and you must choose the platform that is connected to your Free Fire account. The options on the redemption website are Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

You must note that you will not be able to use guest accounts to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. Instead, you must bind the guest account to become eligible for rewards.

Click the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After you sign in, a text box will appear, into which you must correctly enter the code. You can then tap the Confirm button to proceed with the redemption.

If the process is successful, the rewards associated with the Free Fire redeem code will get delivered to your ID via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players from the country are advised against downloading the game on their mobile devices. However, as its MAX variant was not prohibited, they may continue playing this version of the game.

