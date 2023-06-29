Free Fire redeem codes today (June 29, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gloo wall skins

Many free-to-play players depend on methods like redeem codes to acquire free rewards in Free Fire. The main reason is that they cannot afford to spend money on diamonds, the currency which is required to purchase exclusive and premium in-game items. As a result, the community is always looking for new redeem codes to utilize.

Once a new code is made available, you simply need to navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the redemption procedure. After a successful redemption, Garena will send the relevant rewards to your account through the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and gloo wall skins (June 29, 2023)

You can acquire free characters and gloo wall skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: Since the codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for everyone.

Process of using Free Fire redeem codes

The steps below will provide you with detailed insight into how you can use the redeem codes on the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: The first step would be to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Six options are offered on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will notice six login options on the website, and you should use the platform that is linked to your in-game account. The six available options include the following:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts aren’t an option on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must link your guest account to one of the desired platforms if you want to use redeem codes. You can bind your guest account from the in-game settings.

Place the code into the text box without making any typing mistakes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text box will then appear, and you can enter a redeem code and click the Confirm button. A dialog box will pop up, displaying whether the process was successful or not.

If you succeed in the redemption, Garena will deliver the rewards to your accounts, and you can proceed to claim them.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so players from the country are advised not to play the game on their mobile devices. They may, however, enjoy the MAX version since the same was not prohibited in the nation.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes