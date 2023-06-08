Free Fire redeem codes today (June 8, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

The Free Fire community is constantly looking for free rewards because most players cannot afford to spend money on in-game cosmetics. Redeem codes are the most viable option to get free rewards due to the extensive range of items they provide. Furthermore, the codes are easy to use and do not require much effort or time.

After getting a working code, players can visit the official Rewards Redemption Site and proceed with the redemption process. They must, however, remember that each code expires after a short period and has server restrictions. Because of this, they are advised to use the codes as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (June 8, 2023)

You can use the following Free Fire redeem codes to receive free diamonds and skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

SARG886AV5GR

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

Note: The codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not work for everyone.

Steps to use redeem codes

The process of using Free Fire redeem codes involves the Rewards Redemption Site, a unique website Garena has set up. Listed below are the steps you need to follow to complete the redemption process:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) of the battle royale title on any web browser you have available on your device.

Complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Six login options will be displayed, and you should use the platform associated with your in-game account to proceed. Login choices include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts are not an option on the Rewards Redemption Site, those with guest accounts will have to bind them first.

Press the Confirm button after entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3:You can carefully type the redeem code into the text box and press the Confirm button. You can alternatively copy and paste the code to avoid typing errors.

Upon a successful redemption, a dialog box will appear indicating the rewards you will be receiving. You can then boot up the game and claim the items through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Since a ban has been imposed on Free Fire, Indian players are recommended to avoid playing the game. However, they are allowed to engage in the MAX variant as it was not prohibited.

