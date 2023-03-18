Free Fire redeem codes today (March 18, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and emotes

Players in the Free Fire community are always looking for methods to get free rewards in the battle royale title. This is because they cannot spend money to acquire diamonds, the premium currency required to get items in the game.

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the best means to get free items in Free Fire. They are released on the game's social media handles and livestreams, and players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes (March 18, 2023)

Here are a few redeem codes you can use to get free bundles and emotes in Free Fire:

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: The redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may not be usable for all players.

Process of using the redeem codes

Follow the steps below if you do not know how to use FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site, which can be found at this link.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the login procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using one of the platforms available on the website (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter). Make sure the platform is linked to your in-game account.

Guest accounts aren’t allowed on the Rewards Redemption Site, so you will have to link such accounts to one of the platforms mentioned above. You can do so via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the text field and click the “Confirm” button. You will be notified about the redemption status via a dialog box.

Press the "Confirm" after entering the redeem code without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, visit the in-game mail section to claim your rewards. Garena usually delivers rewards from redeem codes within 24 hours.

If the redemption fails due to server restrictions or expiry, you can no longer use the redeem code you entered.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and players who reside in the nation should not play the game. However, they can still play the MAX version since it isn’t on the list of prohibited applications.

