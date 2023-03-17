Free Fire redeem codes today (March 17, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and room cards

Many players within the Free Fire community rely on redeem codes to get free rewards in the game. Developers occasionally release these codes, and those interested can employ them via the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain a variety of incentives such as skins, costumes, characters, and more.

However, one critical detail to remember about redeem codes is that they have short expiry dates and must be used as soon as possible. Besides this, each one also has server restrictions, which means it can only be utilized by the server users for which it was made available.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and room cards (March 17, 2023)

Here are the redeem codes that provide free characters and room cards:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: As the expiration dates and server restrictions for the redeem codes mentioned here are unknown, they may or may not work for everyone.

Using redeem codes

Use the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site by following the detailed steps that have been given below:

Step 1: Using any web browser on your device, navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site of the battle royale title. You may use the link offered below to reach the same:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Make use of one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, log in utilizing one of the six options depending on which one is associated with your account. The options featured on the website are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

With guest accounts not being available, you will have to link such accounts to become eligible to use the redeem codes. You can bind them by going to the in-game settings.

Click the "Confirm" after inserting the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, enter the respective Free Fire redeem code in the text box and press the "Confirm" button. This step finishes the process, and a dialog box displaying the redemption status will appear.

If the dialog box on the screen tells you about a successful redemption, you can claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: The government prohibits Free Fire in India, which is why players from the nation must avoid downloading the game. Nonetheless, they can engage in the MAX version as it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

