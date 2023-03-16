Free Fire redeem codes today (March 16, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gun skins

Among the different methods to get free rewards, redeem codes are one of the best options for players in Free Fire. These codes are easy to use and do not require much effort, which is why most players prefer them over the other alternatives available.

Garena has been releasing new codes periodically, usually made available via social media handles or livestreams of the game. Upon the release of a new one, individuals simply have to redeem them via the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the corresponding rewards in their accounts.

It's important to note that redeem codes have a limited lifespan and usage limit, so players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and gun skins (March 16, 2023)

Given below are the Free Fire redeem codes that can provide diamonds and gun skins in the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

6KWMFJVMQQYG

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above have unknown server restrictions and expiration dates, so they may not work for all users.

How to use redeem codes

Follow the steps below to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Start the process by going to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

Use the necessary login option on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using the platform associated with your in-game ID. The website has six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: Enter the code in the text box that appears. It is recommended to copy and paste the code to avoid any typing mistakes.

Tap on the Confirm button once you have entered the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm button to complete the redemption process. After entering the code and submitting it, a dialog box will appear showing the redemption status.

If the dialog box confirms a successful redemption, you should receive the rewards associated with the code in the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Given that Free Fire has been banned in India, players from the country are advised against playing or downloading the battle royale title on their devices. However, they can enjoy the game’s MAX variant as it was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

