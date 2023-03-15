Free Fire redeem codes today (March 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

Many players in Free Fire wish to get their hands on cosmetic items to expand their in-game collections. Typically, the easiest way to get exclusive and premium cosmetics is by spending diamonds on events, in-game store, Luck Royale, and more.

Alternatively, free methods like redeem codes also become available from time to time and give the community a chance to get their hands on a range of rewards. These codes are made available on special occasions via the game’s social media handles or during livestreams.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins and vouchers (March 15, 2023)

Provided below are redeem codes that offer skins and vouchers for free:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11WFNPP956

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

FFDBGQWPNHJX

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Note: Due to unknown server restrictions and expiration dates these redeem codes may not work for all players.

Using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

The Rewards Redemption Site makes it possible to utilize the redeem codes and get free rewards. The steps provided below will guide you through the entire process of redeeming the codes mentioned above:

Step 1: Start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) on your mobile device.

These are the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use one of the six login methods depending on the option linked to your in-game account. The platforms on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts are not supported on the website, so in order to use redeem codes, you need to link your account to one of the platforms mentioned above. Once you have linked your account, you will be eligible to redeem the codes.

Click "Confirm" after entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy and paste a Free Fire redeem code inside the text box. You can then press the Confirm button to complete the process.

In a few moments, you will see a dialog box on your screen that will notify you about the redemption status.

Step 4: Once a Free Fire redeem code has been successfully used, you can claim the rewards by navigating to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Because Free Fire is prohibited in India, players from the country should not play or install it on their devices. However, they can continue to use the MAX version of the battle royale title since it was not named in the list of prohibited applications.

