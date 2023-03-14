Free Fire redeem codes today (March 14, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

Diamonds are typically required to get premium items in Free Fire. However, there are other alternative methods, like the use of redeem codes, that provide players with a range of in-game rewards at no cost.

Each redeem code has 12 to 16 characters, including letters and numbers. Players can use one on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain rewards. However, they must do so quickly since redeem codes expire after a short period of time.

Free Fire redeem codes (March 14, 2023)

You may use the following Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins in the battle royale title:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: Since the redeem codes here have unknown expiration dates and server restrictions, they may not function for all players.

How to get rewards through redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. You will find six platforms (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter) that you can use to sign in to the website. Use the one that is linked to your in-game account.

Guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have one, make sure you link it to any of the platforms specified above.

Six login options are available on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once your login is successful, you will see a text box on the screen. Insert a Free Fire redeem code here.

Step 3: Tap the “Confirm” button. In a few moments, a dialog box will appear to let you know whether the redemption is successful.

Press "Confirm" once you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If all goes well, Garena will deliver the rewards of the redeem code to your account within 24 hours. You can collect them from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has banned Free Fire. Hence, players in the country must avoid playing or even downloading the battle royale title on their mobile devices. However, they can still play its MAX variant as it isn’t among the prohibited applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes