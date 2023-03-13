Free Fire redeem codes today (March 13, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and room cards

Free Fire redeem codes have made it possible for many players to receive a wide array of free rewards in the game. These are immensely popular amongst the battle royale title’s community, and individuals are always on the lookout for them.

Garena has ensured that every server receives its fair share of redeem codes by introducing new ones occasionally. Interested users who want to use them can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure to get the rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and room cards (March 13, 2023)

These are the redeem codes you can utilize to get free emotes and room cards in the battle royale title:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes mentioned here have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Keeping this in mind, they may or may not function for all users.

Guide on using redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site offers the ability to use redeem codes and you can use it by following the steps below:

Step 1: Use any web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site. Tap here to get to the website.

Six options are provided on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, log in by linking the platform connected to your in-game account. The developers have made six different ones available: Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Guest accounts do not function on this website, so you will have to link them to any of the platforms featured on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 3: Place the Free Fire redeem codes one at a time inside the text field on the screen. Make sure that you don’t make typing errors while you are entering the characters.

Put the redeem code into the text field and then hit the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the process by pressing the Confirm button. Soon, a dialog box will appear, and it will display whether the process took place successfully or not.

If the code you entered gets successfully redeemed on the Rewards Redemption Site, you can collect the rewards through the in-game mail section. They will be delivered within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: With Free Fire being prohibited in India, individuals belonging to the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they may engage in the MAX version since the government didn’t include it on the list of prohibited applications.

