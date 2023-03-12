Free Fire redeem codes today (March 12, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and bundles

Events and redeem codes are two prevalent methods through which players in Free Fire can get free rewards. Both can give away a range of exclusive items, and developers frequently make new ones available for the game's different servers.

Nevertheless, many users prefer to use the redeem codes over events because the codes do not require them to complete the various missions/tasks that they usually have to perform in the events. Instead, they must enter the codes on the specific Rewards Redemption Site to have the items added to their account.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and bundles (February 12, 2023)

Here are the redeem codes to get free characters and bundles in Free Fire:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Note: The redeem codes here feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a consequence, they may or may not function for all users.

The process of employing redeem codes

To use the above-mentioned redemption codes, follow the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site on the web browser you have available on your device. Use this link to visit the website: https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en

Rewards Redemption Site features six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must sign in using the required login option. There are six options that the developers offer on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

With guest accounts not functioning on this website, you will have to link such accounts to any of the platforms. You can complete the binding process by navigating to the in-game settings of the battle royale title.

Enter the code and then click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login gets completed, paste the Free Fire redeem code inside the text box that you will see on the screen. Then, you must click the "Confirm" button to proceed with the redemption.

You will be informed whether or not the code's redemption was successful via a dialog box that will appear on the screen. You can use the in-game mail to get the rewards if it is successful.

Nevertheless, if it fails due to server limitations or expiration, you must wait for the developers to release the new redeem codes.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so players belonging to the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices. Nevertheless, they are free to engage in the game's MAX version since it wasn't listed on the list of prohibited applications.

