Free Fire redeem codes today (March 11, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Most Free Fire players do not feel comfortable spending real-life money to acquire items in the game. This has led to a rise in the popularity of redeem codes, which enable players to get goodies at no cost, including diamonds, skins, and costumes.

To use a redeem code, players must head to the Rewards Redemption Site, a platform set up by the Free Fire developers.

Free Fire redeem codes (March 11, 2023)

Listed below are a few redeem codes that you can use to get in-game diamonds and skins at no cost:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Note: These redeem codes might not work for all users due to unknown server restrictions or expiration dates.

How to make use of redeem codes

Using redeem codes to earn rewards is simple if you follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using the platform linked to your Free Fire ID. The website offers six platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Six login options are provided to you on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Enter your preferred redeem code in the text field on the screen.

Step 3: Ensure you have inputted the redeem code accurately before hitting the “Confirm” button. A dialog box showing the redemption status will appear on the screen.

After you are done entering the code, click on the "Confirm" button on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If things have gone smoothly, you can claim the rewards of the redeem code from the in-game mail section.

However, if the redemption does not work due to server restrictions or expiration, you will have to wait for a new redeem code to be released. This is because you will no longer be able to use the one you just entered.

Another important thing to remember is that you cannot use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site. You must link such accounts to any one of the platforms on the website.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so players must not download the game on their devices. However, they can still use the MAX version of the title since it isn’t banned.

