Free Fire redeem codes today (March 10, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and vouchers

Redeem codes allow players to get items at no cost in Free Fire. It is no wonder that they are so popular among the game's community.

Using redeem codes, players can obtain a range of premium rewards, such as costumes, characters, skins, and vouchers. Each redeem code released by the title's developers consists of 12 to 16 characters featuring letters and numbers.

Free Fire redeem codes (March 10, 2023)

You can use the redeem codes listed below to get free gun skins and vouchers in the battle royale title:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

HFNSJ6W74Z48

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

FFDBGQWPNHJX

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above have unknown expiry and server restrictions. Hence, they may not work for all players.

How to use redeem codes for free rewards

Here are the steps you can follow to use the redeem codes above and get the corresponding rewards:

Step 1: Launch a web browser on your device and go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can click here to visit the website directly.

You will have to complete the log-in via the platform connected to your account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using one of the platforms listed on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You must opt for the platform that is linked to your in-game account.

You cannot use the Rewards Redemption Site if you own a guest account. Therefore, you must link that account to any platform using the in-game settings.

Step 3: After logging in, you will notice a text box on the screen. Enter an active Free Fire redeem code here. Make sure you didn't make any errors or typos.

After the code is entered, click the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the "Confirm" button. The screen will display your redemption status in a dialog box.

If the redemption for the code is successful, you can claim its rewards from the battle royale game's mail section. Typically, the rewards are sent within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Players in India are advised not to play or download Free Fire on their mobile devices as it's banned in that nation. However, since the government did not list the MAX version of the battle royale game among the banned applications, players can continue to enjoy it.

