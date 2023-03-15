Rupendra Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

The Indian Free Fire community has several budding content creators who are slowly but surely making a name for themselves. Rupendra Gaming is one of the upcoming names on YouTube, who recently surpassed 453K subscribers.

His popularity has soared to new heights in the game’s community as he continues to focus on creating videos around Free Fire-related content. Apart from YouTube, his official Instagram handle has more than 1200 followers.

Rupendra Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Rupendra Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 589055664. He is part of the Deep Gang guild in the game, whose ID is 3026929197.

The YouTuber is ranked Gold 1 in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Diamond 1 in CS-Ranked Season 17. His stats in Free Fire MAX as of March 15, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

He has a decent K/D ratio across the modes (Image via Garena)

Rupendra Gaming has 2081 solo matches on his profile and averages a 5.33%-win record with 111 victories. In these games, he has defeated 3532 opponents, translating into a K/D ratio of 1.79.

The internet star has been victorious in 157 out of 1872 duo encounters, corresponding to a win rate of 8.38%. He has 3050 eliminations while scoring a K/D ratio of 1.78.

Rupendra Gaming has played 4501 squad matches and won 772 games, culminating in a win rate of 17.15%. With 9559 kills, the Indian player has secured a K/D ratio of 2.56.

BR Ranked stats

He has failed to play solo match this season (Image via Garena)

The internet star has participated in one duo match and has a clean slate, maintaining a 100% win rate. He has chalked up ten frags to retain a K/D ratio of 10%.

Rupendra Gaming has appeared thrice in squad games and finished ahead of opponents in a single encounter, which boils down to a 33% win rate. He has bagged five kills and maintains a K/D ratio of 2.5.

Note: The content creator’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article and will change as the YouTuber plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Rupendra Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Rupendra Gaming’s estimated monthly income ranges from $120 to $1.9K. Similarly, the yearly estimates likely fall between $1.4K and $22.9K.

YouTube channel

Rupendra began creating content on his channel in December 2020 and has consistently uploaded videos related to Free Fire. The channel currently has around 300 videos that have accumulated an impressive 48.7 million views.

In April 2021, the YouTuber's channel had less than 1K subscribers. However, by the end of that year, the channel had already surpassed the 100K subscriber mark, and by the end of 2022, the number had increased more than four-fold. According to Social Blade, the channel has gained over 2K subscribers and received 478,083 views in the last 30 days.

