Free Fire redeem codes today (March 20, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and skins

Free Fire players who cannot spend money on diamonds generally resort to free methods like redeem codes to get rewards. The game's developers release these codes frequently, and everyone can use them via the special Rewards Redemption Site.
Note that each redeem code has a brief expiration period, so it must be used as soon as it is available. Additionally, the code has server restrictions, so it can only be used by users of the server for which it was released.
Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and skins (March 20, 2023)
Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes for receiving pets and skins:
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- SARG886AV5GR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF11WFNPP956
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF119MB3PFA5
Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, these redeem codes may or may not function for all players.
Process of employing Free Fire redeem codes
Rewards Redemption Site can be used to employ the redeem codes, and you may follow the steps outlined below if you don’t know the exact procedure:
Step 1: Using any web browser present on your device, visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: Next, proceed with the login process by utilizing the login option associated with your in-game ID. Options that are present on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
Guest accounts won’t directly work on the Rewards Redemption Site, and you should link them to any one of the six options. Once done linking them, you can use the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 3: Upon completing the login process, insert the redeem code and click the “Confirm” button. A pop-up revealing the status will soon emerge on the screen.
Step 4: Visit the in-game mail section to claim the redeem code’s rewards if the redemption ends successfully. Garena will send you the rewards within 24 hours.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and users who reside in the nation should stay away from downloading or playing the game on their devices. In the meantime, they may enjoy the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it wasn’t suspended.
