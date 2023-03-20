Free Fire redeem codes today (March 20, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and skins

Free Fire players who cannot spend money on diamonds generally resort to free methods like redeem codes to get rewards. The game's developers release these codes frequently, and everyone can use them via the special Rewards Redemption Site.

Note that each redeem code has a brief expiration period, so it must be used as soon as it is available. Additionally, the code has server restrictions, so it can only be used by users of the server for which it was released.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and skins (March 20, 2023)

Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes for receiving pets and skins:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11WFNPP956

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, these redeem codes may or may not function for all players.

Process of employing Free Fire redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Site can be used to employ the redeem codes, and you may follow the steps outlined below if you don’t know the exact procedure:

Step 1: Using any web browser present on your device, visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Perform the login using the required method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, proceed with the login process by utilizing the login option associated with your in-game ID. Options that are present on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts won’t directly work on the Rewards Redemption Site, and you should link them to any one of the six options. Once done linking them, you can use the Rewards Redemption Site.

Press "Confirm" after you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon completing the login process, insert the redeem code and click the “Confirm” button. A pop-up revealing the status will soon emerge on the screen.

Step 4: Visit the in-game mail section to claim the redeem code’s rewards if the redemption ends successfully. Garena will send you the rewards within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and users who reside in the nation should stay away from downloading or playing the game on their devices. In the meantime, they may enjoy the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it wasn’t suspended.

