Free Fire redeem codes today (May 1, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards

Redeem codes have proven to be one of the most convenient ways for Free Fire players to acquire premium cosmetics without having to spend any money. Codes are popular because they are much more accessible to newer players than participating in complex and time-consuming events that require them to achieve specific objectives.

Once a player has a code, redeeming it from the official website does not take more than a few minutes. However, it is worth noting that these codes have limited validity, which means they are rendered useless once they have exceeded a particular usage limit. Secondly, these codes are released for specific regional servers and cannot be used by players globally due to server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for gloo wall skins and room cards (May 1, 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes listed below provide gloo wall skins and room cards in the battle royale title:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: These redeem codes may not work due to expiry or server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes via the Rewards Redemption Site

You can follow this procedure to receive rewards using redeem codes:

Step 1: First, access the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en).

The Rewards Redemption Site offers a total of six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must sign in using one of the six social media platforms associated with your Free Fire account. The included options are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, those with guest accounts will first have to link their account to become eligible to claim codes.

You can enter the necessary redeem code and then tap on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully paste or type out the Free Fire redeem code in the designated text box.

Step 4: Press the Confirm button, and a dialog box informing you of the redemption status will pop up.

If there are no errors, the rewards will be sent to your account immediately.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. However, they may play the MAX version of the game since it is not banned in the country.

