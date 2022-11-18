Free Fire redeem codes today (November 18, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and costume bundles

Garena has introduced a wide range of unique and exclusive in-game items in Free Fire as new game updates have been released. Typically, players strive to get the majority of premium cosmetics to enhance their visual experience while also boasting about them to their friends.

However, since diamonds prove to be expensive, resorting to cost-free methods like redeem codes has become a popular alternative. Usually, developers release these codes through the game's official handles, and individuals can utilize them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Upon redemption, rewards will be sent directly to players' accounts through the in-game mail section. In most cases, they receive their items within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins and costume bundles (November 18, 2022)

Here is a list of redeem codes to earn skins and costume bundles inside the game:

Skins

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

FF10617KGUF9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Note: Due to uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions, the different redeem codes listed above may not work for all users.

Guide on utilizing Free Fire redeem codes

The following are the steps that you may follow to make use of the different redeem codes and get free rewards in the battle royale title:

Step 1: Begin the process by navigating to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. This URL will take you to it: https://reward.ff.garena.com/.

Sign in by using one of the login methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, log in with the platform corresponding to your in-game account. You may choose from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK, as they are the different login options offered on the website.

Guest accounts will be unable to use redeem codes. If you are using a guest account and want to become eligible, go to the in-game settings and connect it to one of the platforms stated above.

Step 3: The next step is to enter the redeem code into the text box on the screen. You must be cautious and should input it without making any mistakes, as typos will result in a failed redemption.

Enter the redeem code and tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: To conclude, you may hit the Confirm button. This will complete the redemption, and the rewards associated with the code will be provided in case it succeeds.

Unfortunately, if you receive an error message regarding a server restriction or expiration, the specific code will not function for you.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned inside India. Due to restrictions applied by the government, players belonging to the nation mustn't download or play the game. However, FF MAX wasn't among the apps banned, so one can continue to enjoy it.

Poll : 0 votes