Free Fire to release new Diwali song featuring Bhuvan Bam and Shraddha Kapoor

Free Fire, the mobile battle royale title by Garena, is making huge strides with each passing day. The popularity of the game has drawn many collaborations with big brands, anime, and celebrities. Fans of the title have reveled the experience of these collaborations and always look forward to them.

With the auspicious occasion of the festival of lights, Diwali drawing close and India being a huge market for Free Fire, the title has collaborated with popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor for a music video.

Garena has previously collaborated with different musicians incorporating their music in multiple aspects of the game. Last year, Garena collaborated with popular DJ KSHMR, adding an in-game character for the disc jockey as well as releasing a music video named One More Round.

Announcing the news through a poster on social media platforms, Free Fire India officials stated that they will deliver the music video according to the wishes of their fans.

Free Fire to release 'Kill Chori' music video on October 30

The music video, dubbed Kill Chori, will premiere October 30 on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire India at 2:00 PM IST.

Bhuvan Bam, popularly known as BB Ki Vines, is a name that needs no introduction. Having completed almost 6 years on YouTube, the channel BB Ki Vines has a massive subscriber base of 22.4 million.

Bhuvan is an allrounder who has excelled in the fields of comedy, scriptwriting, acting, and singing. His recently released web series Dhindorra has been met with a tremendous response and has made him the talk of the town.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor, a humongous name in Bollywood, has made her name in acting through powerful performances in multiple movies, including Chichore, Stree, and Aashiqui 2. An excellent dancer, Shraddha is multi-talented and will be a perfect addition to the music video.

To commemorate the occasion of Diwali, Free Fire earlier also announced a fun tournament, "Diwali All Stars" involving influencers, gamers, and professional players starting October 30, 2021.

With both these announcements coming in a short period of time, Free Fire fans in the country will be overjoyed and excited for these events.

It would be intriguing to see the response to the music video. The poster for the music video suggests that the song might be a dance number for which the fans will have to put their dance shoes on.

Edited by R. Elahi