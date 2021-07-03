Free Fire removes M82B gun from the game after glitch allows players to shoot through gloo walls

Free Fire players have been facing a glitch that enabled them to shoot through gloo walls using the M82B. The developers of the game have now taken note of this issue and have announced the temporary removal of the firearm until the problem is fixed.

Free Fire offers a wide selection of weapons to its players. These weapons are divided into various categories like shotguns, sub-machine guns, sniper rifles, assault rifles, and more.

The developers regularly add new firearms to the game, with the latest inclusion being the Kingfisher. With every update, they adjust or balance existing weapons to offer a better gameplay experience for their players.

"We are currently working towards fixing this issue as soon as we can" - Free Fire Operations Team on the temporary removal of the M82B

The M82B has been removed from Garena Free Fire for a temporary period

The M82B is extensively used by both casual and competitive players due to its tremendous power. However, as mentioned earlier, the gun has been temporarily removed from Free Fire.

The Free Fire Operations Team has released a statement about the removal of the M82B from the game. The statement reads:

“Dear Survivors, we are temporarily removing the M82B gun from the game to fix a bug that allows players to shoot through gloo walls using this gun. We are currently working towards fixing this issue as soon as we can. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for playing Free Fire!”

The M82B was nerfed in the Free Fire OB27 update to provide players behind gloo walls with an opportunity to react against the weapon.

The stats of the M82B on the official website of Garena Free Fire

Here are the stats of the M82B, according to the official Free Fire website:

Damage – 90

Rate of fire – 27

Range – 85

Reload Speed – 41

Magazine – 8

Accuracy – 90

Movement Speed – 55

Armor Penetration – 67

Players can only attach a silencer to the weapon as an attachment.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh