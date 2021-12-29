Free Fire Season 25 BR Ranked mode start date revealed for all regions

There are ranked modes in Free Fire that make the game competitive and fun. Moreover, the free rewards provide an added incentive for players to progress up the tiers.

Currently, Season 24 of Battle Royale (BR) is underway and is set to conclude in a few days. Consequently, season-end rewards will be given to players through the in-game mail of Free Fire, depending on the highest tier that they have achieved.

Once it ends, Season 25 will be making its way to the battle royale title, and gamers are eagerly anticipating its arrival.

Free Fire BR Ranked Season 25 start date and other details

31 December 2021 is the date for the new season's commencement (Image via Free Fire)

Season 24 of the BR mode will be coming to a close on 31 December 2021, and the upcoming one, i.e., Free Fire Ranked Season 25, will be starting on the same day.

Typically, the upcoming ranked seasons in the game start a few hours after the ongoing one ends.

Based on the previous few seasons, gamers foresee the new season to start at around 2:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30). In the video below, readers can check out a few of its leaked rewards:

Note: These are just leaks and aren't confirmed

Season end rewards

Season end rewards will be given (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, certain rewards will be given to the users when the season ends:

Bronze I: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze III: 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver III: 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV: 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV: 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond II: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV: 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic: 5000 Gold Coins + Heroic Avatar (S24)

Master: 7000 Gold Coins + 875x Rank Tokens

Grandmaster I: Grandmaster I Banner - 60 Days + Grandmaster Avatar - 60 Days

Grandmaster II: Grandmaster II Banner - 60 Days + Grandmaster Avatar - 60 Days

Grandmaster III: Grandmaster III Banner - 60 Days + Grandmaster Avatar - 60 Days

Grandmaster IV: Grandmaster IV Banner - 60 Days + Grandmaster Avatar - 60 Days

Additionally, the ranks for the players will also get reset after the ongoing ranked season ends. This simply implies that they would again have to climb the tiers to get the new rewards.

