Free Fire Spirit Unbroken Top-Up event: How to get legendary Katana skin and backpack

Garena has launched a new Spirit Unbroken Top-Up event in Free Fire, offering two enticing cosmetics that will surely catch the players' attention.

The game already features an extensive collection of cosmetics. Users can either acquire them directly from the shop or earn them by participating in different events throughout the year. While some of these events provide free cosmetics, others require the expenditure of precious diamonds.

Among all the alternatives, many gamers believe that the top-up event is the superior option since it delivers exclusive items for free. Garena added most of the characters and numerous additional cosmetics via it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers should avoid participating in the battle royale title.

Spirit Unbroken Top-Up in Free Fire provides free Katana and backpack

In Free Fire, top-up events effectively require players to purchase a fixed sum of diamonds to get specific prizes during the event's duration. Spirit Unbroken Top Up is the new one underway which kicked off on 17 April and will be accessible until 24 April.

Purchase 200 diamonds to get free Katana – Spirit Unbroken

Purchase 500 diamonds to get free Nocturnal Assassin Backpack

The requirements for this event are cumulative, and hence gamers need to acquire a total of 500 diamonds for the entire duration of the Spirit Unbroken Top-Up to get both.

Furthermore, the items are completely free since users need to purchase the in-game currency rather than spend it on getting the items.

Steps to purchase diamonds to get the rewards

Players may follow the steps outlined below to acquire diamonds within the game and collect the rewards from the events:

Step 1: First, you must open the top-up section in Free Fire by clicking on the existing number of diamonds.

Step 2: Next, you can select from the multiple diamond packs listed on the screen and complete the purchase by making the payment.

Step 3: Once the diamonds are credited to your account, you must open the events tab and select Spirit Unbroken Top Up.

Step 4: You may press the claim button to get the given item.

This event will undoubtedly add value to the players looking to purchase the premium in-game currency shortly. However, compared to those available in the previous few events, the rewards appear rather pale. As a result, gamers may find better opportunities in the future.

