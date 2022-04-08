How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Jaw Bandana top-up event

Garena introduces new top-up events in Free Fire to attract gamers to spend money on diamonds. These events effectively provide additional rewards like skins, bundles, and emotes for the duration of the event.

Following the conclusion of the BTS top-up, the developers spared no time in releasing the Jaw Bandana top-up. Similar to previous top-ups, it includes two free rewards - a Sauce Swagger Skyboard and a Jaws Bandana.

Note: Players from India should refrain from playing Free Fire due to the government-imposed ban. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version as it is not on the list of banned applications.

How to purchase Free Fire diamonds to receive rewards from a top-up event

New top-up event (Image via Garena)

The Jaw Bandana top-up event kicked off in Free Fire on 8 April 2022, and gamers can access it until 16 April. Users have to meet the following specifics to get the two available rewards:

Sauce Swagger Skyboard: Top-up 100 diamonds

Jaws Bandana: Top-up 500 diamonds

Players can utilize the in-game top-up center to purchase diamonds. The steps mentioned below will guide them through the entire procedure:

Step 1: Users can open the game and head to the in-game top-up center. They can click on the icon mentioned in the image below to do so:

Click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Different top-up choices will be shown on their screens. Gamers can select the number of diamonds they want to buy.

Purchase the preferred diamond pack (Image via Garena)

If players only wish to acquire the Sauce Swagger Skyboard, they may opt for diamonds worth INR 80 (100 diamonds). To complete the event and receive all the rewards, individuals will have to complete a top-up costing INR 400 (520 diamonds).

Step 3: Once the payment is complete, the in-game currency will be sent to the account.

Steps to collect the rewards

Users will have to collect the rewards from the top-up event manually:

Step 1: Visit the top-up event section in Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Claim’ reward present next to the two rewards mentioned above.

Step 3: The items can then be equipped via the ‘Vault’ section.

Alternatively, players can also utilize top-up websites like Games Kharido to acquire in-game currency.

