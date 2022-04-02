Free Fire BTS top up event: How to get legendary rewards for free this week

The Free Fire x BTS collaboration has brought many new themed items based on the iconic K-pop boy band to the game. Events have been pouring in pretty regularly, and one of the most recent additions is BTS Top Up II, which was implemented following the conclusion of the first iteration.

It provides gamers with a legendary loot box skin as well as a gloo wall skin. Essentially, they must purchase a specific quantity of diamonds to receive the specified incentives within the game.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. They can choose to play the MAX version instead.

How to complete Free Fire's BTS top up event and get free legendary rewards

The event started today (Image via Garena)

BTS Top Up II commenced on 2 April and will last till 7 April. To get the two rewards mentioned above, these are the specifics that have to be met by the players for the duration of the event:

True Charm Loot Box: Top-up 100 diamonds in the game.

Top-up 100 diamonds in the game. Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless: Top-up 500 diamonds in the game.

Both skins are pretty good-looking and will be rare as collaboration-based items generally do not make a reappearance easily. Interested users can definitely go ahead and purchase the given number of diamonds to get the items for free.

Note: Although the rewards are free, real money has to be spent on buying the given number of diamonds within the game.

Steps to purchase diamonds and claim the free rewards

Step 1: First, users should open Free Fire and visit the in-game top-up center.

Step 2: They can subsequently select the number of diamonds they want to acquire. To complete the event, they will need to complete a top-up of 520 diamonds (INR 400).

Purchase for diamonds can be completed by the players (Image via Garena)

These are all the options presented within the game:

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 250 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

Step 3: Developers will add the in-game currency to their accounts once the payment goes through.

Players must then manually claim the rewards through ‘BTS Top Up II’ event. The gloo wall and loot box can subsequently be equipped by visiting the ‘Vault’ portion of the game.

In addition to this, users may use Games Kharido to buy Free Fire diamonds. They may find a guide on how to do so here.

