Free Fire still playable after nationwide ban, while some players move to MAX version

Free Fire players have had quite an eventful past few weeks, but not in a good way. To begin with, the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Later, it was found to have been listed among 54 apps that the Indian Government had prohibited.

Nonetheless, the battle royale title's servers are still working for some gamers, who have been able to connect to the game and participate in the events.

Furthermore, in a recent development, there has been a report that the Singaporean Government has reached out to the Indian Government regarding the ban on the battle royale title.

Free Fire servers still working

Just before the ban was announced, players on specific networks faced issues while connecting to the game's servers. Consequently, they began encountering an error on their screens, which stated:

"Network Connection Error"

The issue remains at large, but some gamers can still access the regular version of Free Fire over Wi-Fi without any problems. However, it is unknown as to how long the game's servers will be available, as they could be taken down at any time.

This could be similar to the way the bans on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile played out, whose servers ran for a few weeks before getting restricted in the country.

Many have switched to Free Fire MAX

After the game was suspended in India, many players switched to the MAX version. This is because it was not listed among the prohibited applications by the Government. Subsequently, players could log in via their existing accounts and enjoy several events incorporated by the developers.

Nonetheless, many users who do not possess mid-range and high-end devices haven't moved to the MAX edition due to its requirements as compared to the standard version.

Additionally, it should be noted that Free Fire MAX was removed from the Apple App Store and is currently only available in the Google Play Store.

