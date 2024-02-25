Free Fire Uzi Royale leaked: Rewards, start date, and more

New leaks have appeared surrounding a Free Fire Uzi Royale, and the particular Luck Royale could commence in the coming days. As the name implies, this event will be centered around providing the players an opportunity to receive gun skins for the Mini Uzi. They will have to spend diamonds on making spins and having a shot at receiving the grand prizes.

The leaks were essentially posted by the popular data miner @pureleaks_ofc on his official Instagram handle. The video showcased the main gun skins that will be available to the players as part of the Free Fire Uzi Royale. There were also other rewards that gamers could spot in the prize pool section.

Further details regarding the Free Fire Uzi Royale are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Uzi Royale leaked

As per the post by @pureleaks_ofc, the upcoming Free Fire Uzi Royale will be added to the battle royale title on February 27, 2024. It further specifies that the event will be made available on the India and Bangladesh servers.

Interested gamers belonging to the particular regions can keep the diamonds ready to receive the different gun skins. A few of the main prizes of the event include:

Mini Uzi – Space Expedition

Mini Uzi – Space Trip

Mini Uzi – Space Voyage

Mini Uzi – Phoenix Knight

Besides these, the event will further feature multiple costume components and weapon loot crates. It should be noted that the exact specifics of the number of diamonds required for each spin is not certain.

With all of the information being based on leaks, players must take them with a pinch of salt, and there can be changes before Garena officially introduces the new Free Fire event. Nonetheless, due to the accuracy of the previous leaks, the details will likely be mostly true.

New Fist Royale event

Fist Royale event was added recently (Image via Garena)

Aside from the forthcoming event, a new Fist Royale event was recently introduced in the game. It offers the community a shot at receiving Frozen Flame Fist and Flaming Fist skins. The grand prize is guaranteed within 50 spins, ensuring that players will end up getting their hands on the desired rewards.

The Luck Royale will run for a couple of weeks, and users can employ diamonds to get the available items. However, it could take a considerable amount of the currency, so only those who possess diamonds in huge quantities are recommended to try their luck.

