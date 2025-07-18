Free Fire World Cup 2025 Grand Finals: All 12 finalists, dates, and format announced

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 Riyadh are scheduled to be held on July 20. In it, the top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will compete in a Champion Rush format. The winning squad will walk away with a huge cash prize of $300,000. The first and second runners-up will get $180,000 and $120,000, respectively.The Knockout Stage was held from July 15 to 18, 2025, in which 18 Free Fire teams contested in 12 matches each. The top 12 performers moved to the finale, while the remaining six teams were eliminated from the tournament. Popular clubs like ONIC, Virtus Pro, and Alfa34 were unable to reach the finale.Participating teams in Free Fire World Cup 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the names of the 12 finalists:Team FalconsLOSEVOS DivineRRQ KazupaiN GamingCore Memory Esports x KOGBuriram United EsportsTeam VitalityRainbow7AG GlobalFluxoDragons EsportsFormatThe Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 will be played in a Champion Rush format. A maximum of 10 matches will be organised in the stage. Once a squad crosses the 80-point mark, the first team to win a match will be declared the winner of the tournament. If any team fails to win a game after reaching the 80-point mark, the first-ranked team in the overall standings will win the event.The 12 finalists will first play in the Point Rush stage on July 19, 2025, in which they will get to secure headstart points for the Grand Finals based on their rankings. A total of six matches will be played in the Point Rush. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Knockout Stage, Team Falcons demonstrated amazing performances and topped the overall standings. These defending champions looked impressive throughout their 12 matches of the initial stage. Brazil's LOS also performed brilliantly and came second in the overall leaderboard.Evos Divine from Indonesia came third in the Knockout, while the popular club RRQ finished fourth. Buriram United, an experienced Free Fire team, had an average run, ranking seventh in the stage. Meanwhile, Team Vitality, which acquired Bigetron Esports, placed eighth in the rankings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAG Global, from Thailand, ranked 10th in the Knockout Stage after their average performance. Meanwhile, Fluxo Esports, the reigning world champion, had a mediocre run in the stage, placing 11th in the overall leaderboard. Dragon Esports played well in its last match of the Knockout and moved up to 12th position. These clubs will aim to enhance their performances in the Grand Finals.