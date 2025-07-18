  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and highlights

Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:02 GMT
Team Falcons ranked first in Esports World Cup 2025 Knockout (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Official)
Team Falcons ranked first in Esports World Cup 2025 Knockout (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Official)

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 came to an end on July 18, 2025. A total of 18 clubs participated in this stage and played 12 matches each. The first 12 ranked teams have qualified for both the Point Rush and Grand Finals phases, while the 13th to 18th placed teams were eliminated from the World Cup 2025.

Ad

Defending champions Team Falcons came out on top in the overall standings with 188 points. The Thai team showcased their consistent performances at this stage, grabbing 98 eliminations in their 12 encounters. LOS from Brazil ensured second rank with 182 points. The squad played aggressively and claimed 109 kills.

The Point Rush stage of the Free Fire World Cup will take place on July 19. These 12 top teams will fight in six matches to earn headstart points for the finale, which is scheduled for July 20, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Overall standings of Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout

Overall scoreboard of FF World Cup 2025 Knockout (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Official)
Overall scoreboard of FF World Cup 2025 Knockout (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Official)

Here is the overall points table of the Knockout:

Ad
  1. Team Falcons - 188 points
  2. LOS - 182 points
  3. EVOS Divine - 154 points
  4. RRQ Kazu - 153 points
  5. paiN Gaming - 150 points
  6. Core Memory Esports x KOG - 150 points
  7. Buriram United Esports - 131 points
  8. Team Vitality - 125 points
  9. Rainbow7 - 121 points
  10. AG Global - 118 points
  11. Fluxo - 106 points
  12. Dragons Esports - 97 points
  13. Visionsystem SPA - 94 points
  14. ONIC Olympus - 88 points
  15. Hotshot Esports - 87 points
  16. Virtus.pro - 79 points
  17. Alfa 34 - 68 points
  18. Red Hawks - 59 points

Evos Esports from Indonesia finished third with 154 points and one Booyah. RRQ, Pain Gaming, and Core Memory also had a good run as they were fourth, fifth, and sixth with 154, 150, and 150 points, respectively.

Ad

Buriram United, a renowned Free Fire lineup, had a mediocre run in the Knockout. The Thai club came seventh in the overall standings with 131 points, including 70 eliminations. Team Vitality from Indonesia secured eighth spot with 125 points, followed by Rainbow7.

AG Global and Fluxo had an average run in the Stage and came 10th and 11th, with 118 and 106 points respectively. Dragon Esports barely made it to the next stage, too. However, they played well in the last game and finished 12th with 97 points.

Ad

Vision System fell to qualify for the finale by a small margin of three points. ONIC Olympus, who won the FFWS SEA Spring, failed to perform well and ended up in 14th place with 88 points. Hotshot from Pakistan was 15th with 87 points, while Red Hawks from Bangladesh were 18th with 59 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications