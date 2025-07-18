Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and highlights

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 came to an end on July 18, 2025. A total of 18 clubs participated in this stage and played 12 matches each. The first 12 ranked teams have qualified for both the Point Rush and Grand Finals phases, while the 13th to 18th placed teams were eliminated from the World Cup 2025.Defending champions Team Falcons came out on top in the overall standings with 188 points. The Thai team showcased their consistent performances at this stage, grabbing 98 eliminations in their 12 encounters. LOS from Brazil ensured second rank with 182 points. The squad played aggressively and claimed 109 kills.The Point Rush stage of the Free Fire World Cup will take place on July 19. These 12 top teams will fight in six matches to earn headstart points for the finale, which is scheduled for July 20, 2025.Overall standings of Free Fire World Cup 2025 KnockoutOverall scoreboard of FF World Cup 2025 Knockout (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Official)Here is the overall points table of the Knockout:Team Falcons - 188 pointsLOS - 182 pointsEVOS Divine - 154 pointsRRQ Kazu - 153 pointspaiN Gaming - 150 pointsCore Memory Esports x KOG - 150 pointsBuriram United Esports - 131 pointsTeam Vitality - 125 pointsRainbow7 - 121 pointsAG Global - 118 pointsFluxo - 106 pointsDragons Esports - 97 pointsVisionsystem SPA - 94 pointsONIC Olympus - 88 pointsHotshot Esports - 87 pointsVirtus.pro - 79 pointsAlfa 34 - 68 pointsRed Hawks - 59 pointsEvos Esports from Indonesia finished third with 154 points and one Booyah. RRQ, Pain Gaming, and Core Memory also had a good run as they were fourth, fifth, and sixth with 154, 150, and 150 points, respectively.Buriram United, a renowned Free Fire lineup, had a mediocre run in the Knockout. The Thai club came seventh in the overall standings with 131 points, including 70 eliminations. Team Vitality from Indonesia secured eighth spot with 125 points, followed by Rainbow7.AG Global and Fluxo had an average run in the Stage and came 10th and 11th, with 118 and 106 points respectively. Dragon Esports barely made it to the next stage, too. However, they played well in the last game and finished 12th with 97 points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVision System fell to qualify for the finale by a small margin of three points. ONIC Olympus, who won the FFWS SEA Spring, failed to perform well and ended up in 14th place with 88 points. Hotshot from Pakistan was 15th with 87 points, while Red Hawks from Bangladesh were 18th with 59 points.