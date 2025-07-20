Free Fire World Cup 2025 Grand Finals: Livestream, team, schedule, and headstart points 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 Riyadh is all set to be played on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will engage each other in a maximum of 10 matches. The finale will take place in the Champion Rush format. The finalists have earned headstart points based on their performances in the Point Rush stage.The Free Fire World Cup 2025 kicked off on July 16 with 18 teams. The Knockout Stage was played from July 16 to 18, 2025, where 18 teams contested for 12 spots in the finals. The bottom six teams were eliminated from the Knockout. The 12 finalists played in the Point Rush stage on July 19.Free Fire World Cup 2025 finalists View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 12 Free Fire World Cup 2025 finalists and their headstart points:Core Memory Esports - 10 pointsRainbow7 - 7 pointsEVOS Divine - 5 pointsTeam Vitality - 3 pointsRRQ Kazu - 2 pointsTeam Falcons - 1 pointAG Global - 0 pointsBuriram United Esports - 0 pointsDragons Esports - 0 pointsFluxo - 0 pointsLOS - 0 pointspaiN Gaming - 0 pointsFree Fire World Cup 2025 schedule and how to watch The Grand Finals will begin at 6:30 pm on Sunday. Fans can enjoy it live on the YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports.Here is the schedule for the finale:Game 1 - 7:35 pm ISTGame 2 - 8:15 pm ISTGame 2 - 8:45 pm ISTGame 3 - 9:25 pm ISTGame 5 - 10:00 pm ISTGame 6 - 10:30 pm ISTGame 7 - 11:10 pm ISTGame 8 - 11:40 pm ISTGame 9 - 12:15 am ISTGame 10 - 12:45 am ISTIn the Knockout Stage, Defending champions Team Falcons were phenomenal as they secured the first place in the overall standings. The Thai club will look to defend their Free Fire World Cup title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLOS from Brazil were second in the Knockout after their aggressive gameplay. However, the team faltered in the Point Rush stage. Evos and RRQ also had a decent run in the Knockout stage. Crore Memory performed well in the Point Rush stage and earned 10 headstart points.Popular clubs Buriram United and Fluxo had a mediocre run in both the Knockout and Point Rush stages. These clubs are known for their magnificent performances in Free Fire scene, and will hope to bounce back in the Grand Finals.