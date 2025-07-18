Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout Day 3: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

The third and final day of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout Stage is set to be played on July 18, 2025. Teams from Groups A and C will play their remaining six matches of this stage, while Group B has already completed all 12 of its games. The Knockout features three groups, each with six clubs. The event is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

The top 12 teams on the overall points table will qualify for both the Point Rush and Grand Finals phases of the World Cup. The bottom six teams will be knocked out of the competition. These 18 teams are competing in the event for a massive prize pool of $1 million.

Free Fire World Cup 2025 teams

Ad

Trending

Group A

Visionsystem SPA paiN Gaming All Gamers Virtus.pro Team Falcons Red Hawks

Group B

Hotshot Esports EVOS Divine Fluxo Core Memory Esports Team Vitality Alfa 34

Group C

Dragons Esports Rainbow7 ONIC Olympus LOS RRQ Kazu Buriram United Esports

Schedule and how to watch

The World Cup 2025 is being livestreamed on the official YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of Free Fire Esports in many languages.

Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

Game 1 - Bermuda - 7:35 PM IST

Game 2 - Purgatory - 8:15 PM IST

Game 2 - Kalahari - 8:45 PM IST

Game 3 - Alpine - 9:25 PM IST

Game 5 - Nexterra - 10:00 PM IST

Game 6 - Solara - 10:30 PM IST

Overall rankings after Knockout Day 2

Evos Esports from Indonesia ranked first in the overall leaderboard with 154 points, including 87 eliminations. Core Memory and Team Vitality have secured second and third positions with 150 and 125 points, respectively. Fluxo, who won the FFWS 2025 Global Finals, ensured fourth place with 106 points.

Ad

LOS from Brazil made an outstanding start to their Free Fire World Cup 2025 campaign and grabbed 102 points in their initial six matches. The team ranked fifth in the overall standings. Team Falcons has also played only six matches and holds sixth spot with 98 points.

Ad

Hotshot and Rainbow7 were seventh and eighth with 87 and 83 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Pain Gaming and Buriram United finished ninth and 10th with 77 and 68 points, respectively.

RRQ from Indonesia was 12th with 61 points. ONIC Olympus, who recently won the Free Fire World Series Spring SEA, ranked 16th with 36 points. Vision was 18th with 16 points after their six matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.