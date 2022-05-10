Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa Play-Ins: Teams, schedule, viewer rewards, when and where to watch

This weekend marks the start of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022. The Play-Ins or the first stage (a qualifying round) will take place on May 14 in the Sentosa Islands, Singapore. Ten of the most talented teams from around the globe will compete for limited Grand Final berths.

The Play-Ins will feature six matches spread across three classic maps (Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari). Scores will be determined by the round ranking and the number of kills. The top four teams from this stage will advance to the Grand Finals, which is scheduled for May 21.

FFWS 2022 Play-ins teams (Image via Garena)

Qualified teams for the Free Fire World Series Play-Ins

The list of qualified teams is as follows:

Fuego (North America) House of Blood (Pakistan) LGDS (Taiwan) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Echo Esports (Indonesia) V-Gaming (Vietnam) Ignis Esports (Latin America) Todak (MCP) All-Stars Esports (MENA) Attack All Around (Thailand)

There will be 12 teams in the Grand Finals, eight who qualify directly and four play-in teams who will compete for a share of the $2,000,000 prize pool and the title of champion.

Qualified teams for FFWS 2022 finals so far (Image via Garena)

2021 World Series champion 'Evos Phoenix' and runner-up 'LOUD' have also made it to the FFWS 2022 finals. However, the world's most popular Free Fire player, Nobru, along with his squad, did not qualify for the event.

Where to watch and viewers' rewards

The tournament will be streamed on Free Fire esport's official YouTube channel in multiple languages from 6:30 pm IST (9 pm GMT+8). Garena has ensured fan participation through the 'Pick'N Win event', where viewers can predict the winners and win rewards.

Further, they will also be able to predict the winning team for each match in the Finals, the most popular weapon used in matches, and the winner of the FFWS 2022 Sentosa. Among the rewards up for grabs are room cards, gold royale vouchers, and FFWS Sentosa tokens.

FFWS Pick’N Win event (Image via Garena)

Garena has also released an official music video for FFWS 2022 Sentosa, titled Heroes Arise, which features an animated recap of the World Series 2021.

The competition, being a one-day affair, leaves no room for blunders. Although every team will do their best, only those who are consistent will advance forward.

Two Indian spots got canceled in the mega-event as the Indian Government banned Free Fire in February 2022 owing to security concerns. CIS slots were also canceled from the event due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

