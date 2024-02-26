Free Fire World Series 2024 Spring Thailand Knockout Stage: Overall standings, qualified teams for Finals, and more

February 25 saw the conclusion of the Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series 2024 Spring Thailand. Buriram Esports secured the first place with 620 points. The experienced lineup grabbed 365 kills and 13 Booyahs in their 30 matches, conquering all five of their matches on the last day. The squad was previously part of Evos Esports and has won many majors.

EXP Esports, another popular Free Fire squad, had a brilliant run in the Knockout Stage as the club registered second spot with 539 points. The side took nine Booyahs and 311 eliminations in this process. CGGG Esports came third with 463 points, including 261 eliminations. They picked up four Booyahs and played phenomenally throughout their 30 matches.

With the completion of the Knockout Stage, the best 12 clubs from the overall leaderboard have seized their spots in the Grand Finals, scheduled on March 2 and 3, 2024. The bottom four teams have been eliminated from this FFWS event.

Overall standings of Free Fire World Series Thailand Spring Knockout Stage

Here is the overall points table of the Knockout Stage;

Buriram United Esports - 620 points EXP Esports - 539 points CGGG - 463 points Reverse Red - 451 points JV Esports - 415 points Memorial Gamer - 386 points Attack All Around - 376 points Avida x KDC - 335 points JAS Academy - 293 points Topstar Esports - 233 points Core Memory Esports - 213 points SAAB - 212 points LA Crips - 211 points TEM Entertainment - 208 points Entrap Esports - 188 points Topkill Thailand - 164 points

Reverse Red and JV Esports surprised fans with their showcasing and clinched fourth and fifth places, respectively. Memorial Gamere posted 386 points on the leaderboard and took sixth position.

Attack All Around, a top-tier Free Fire squad, claimed seventh rank with 376 points, including 217 kills. The side registered four Booyahs there. Avida and JAS Academy earned eighth and ninth positions with 335 and 293 points, respectively. Topstar, Core Memory, and SAAB showed some resistance in their last few games and made it to the subsequent round.

LA Crips missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals by a single point as they came in 13th rank with 211 points in the Knockout Stage. TEM Entertainment, a well-known Free Fire squad, failed in this tournament and ended in 14th place with 208 points. Entrap and TopKill Thailand ranked 15th and 16th with 188 and 164 points, respectively. These bottom four teams also lost their chance to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2024.

