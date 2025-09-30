Free Fire World Series 2025 Bangladesh Finals: Teams, date, and Global Finals slots

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Bangladesh will be held on October 4, 2025, at ICCB Hall 4 (Noborati) in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage have secured their seats in the Grand Finals. The top two teams from the tournament will advance to Global Finals 2025.The Knockout Stage of the World Series 2025 Bangladesh was played from September 12 to 28. A total of 18 teams competed in this three-week-long stage, of which 12 teams proceeded to the final and six faced elimination. The event features a total prize pool of ~$49,500.Qualified teams for Free Fire World Series 2025 BD Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the names of the 12 finalists:Bangladesh Top 1FangsNoxious BlazeRed CliffRed HawksReflex UnitedTeam 2xDTeam DKTeam NDTThe GoatThe JawbreakersUnique LegendsThe Grand Finals will be hosted in the Champion Rush Point format, with a maximum of 10 matches being played. The Champion Rush Point for the finale is 80 points. All matches will be streamed live on Garena Free Fire Bangladesh's YouTube channel at 2:00 pm IST.Prize pool distributionHere is the prize pool distribution of the Free Fire World Series Bangladesh:1st Place - $16,4812nd Place - $9,8893rd Place - $6,5924th Place - $4,9445th Place - $3,2966th Place - $1,6487th Place - $1,2368th Place - $1,2369th Place - $82410th Place - $82411th Place - $49512th Place - $49513th Place - $247 - Tensai Esports14th Place - $247 - Team Infinity15th Place - $247 - Straw Hats Esports16th Place - $247 - Nova Knights17th Place - $247 - From The Future18th Place - $247 - Team Error UnitedRed Hawks, who represented Bangladesh in the Esports World Cup 2025, performed impressively in the Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series 2025 Bangladesh. Relex United, Red Cliff, and Noxious Blaze also played well in the previous stage. These squads will be among the top teams to watch out for in the finale.The Jawbreakers and Unique Legends showcased brilliant performances on Day 1 of Week 3 of the Knockout Stage and entered the final. Team DK, Bangladesh Top 1, and NDT bounced back on the final day of the previous stage and exhibited top-notch performances. The Goat, 2xD, and Fangs also performed well there and secured their spots in the finale.