  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire World Series 2025 Bangladesh Finals: Teams, date, and Global Finals slots

Free Fire World Series 2025 Bangladesh Finals: Teams, date, and Global Finals slots

By Gametube
Published Sep 30, 2025 14:32 GMT
FFWS 2025 Bangladesh Finals takes place on October 4 (Imge via YouTube/Free Fire Bangladesh Official)
FFWS 2025 Bangladesh Finals takes place on October 4 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Bangladesh Official)

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Bangladesh will be held on October 4, 2025, at ICCB Hall 4 (Noborati) in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage have secured their seats in the Grand Finals. The top two teams from the tournament will advance to Global Finals 2025.

Ad

The Knockout Stage of the World Series 2025 Bangladesh was played from September 12 to 28. A total of 18 teams competed in this three-week-long stage, of which 12 teams proceeded to the final and six faced elimination. The event features a total prize pool of ~$49,500.

Qualified teams for Free Fire World Series 2025 BD Finals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the names of the 12 finalists:

  1. Bangladesh Top 1
  2. Fangs
  3. Noxious Blaze
  4. Red Cliff
  5. Red Hawks
  6. Reflex United
  7. Team 2xD
  8. Team DK
  9. Team NDT
  10. The Goat
  11. The Jawbreakers
  12. Unique Legends

The Grand Finals will be hosted in the Champion Rush Point format, with a maximum of 10 matches being played. The Champion Rush Point for the finale is 80 points. All matches will be streamed live on Garena Free Fire Bangladesh's YouTube channel at 2:00 pm IST.

Prize pool distribution

Here is the prize pool distribution of the Free Fire World Series Bangladesh:

Ad
  • 1st Place - $16,481
  • 2nd Place - $9,889
  • 3rd Place - $6,592
  • 4th Place - $4,944
  • 5th Place - $3,296
  • 6th Place - $1,648
  • 7th Place - $1,236
  • 8th Place - $1,236
  • 9th Place - $824
  • 10th Place - $824
  • 11th Place - $495
  • 12th Place - $495
  • 13th Place - $247 - Tensai Esports
  • 14th Place - $247 - Team Infinity
  • 15th Place - $247 - Straw Hats Esports
  • 16th Place - $247 - Nova Knights
  • 17th Place - $247 - From The Future
  • 18th Place - $247 - Team Error United
Ad

Red Hawks, who represented Bangladesh in the Esports World Cup 2025, performed impressively in the Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series 2025 Bangladesh. Relex United, Red Cliff, and Noxious Blaze also played well in the previous stage. These squads will be among the top teams to watch out for in the finale.

The Jawbreakers and Unique Legends showcased brilliant performances on Day 1 of Week 3 of the Knockout Stage and entered the final. Team DK, Bangladesh Top 1, and NDT bounced back on the final day of the previous stage and exhibited top-notch performances. The Goat, 2xD, and Fangs also performed well there and secured their spots in the finale.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications