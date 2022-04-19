Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Sentosa: Qualified teams, format, and schedule revealed

With the regional qualifiers for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Sentosa coming to an end, Garena has revealed all qualified teams for the event.

Eighteen sides from 11 regions will participate in the mega event, which features a massive prize pool of $2 million. The tournament will be a LAN event in May in Sentosa, Singapore.

In January, Garena announced that the 2022 World Series would feature 22 teams from 13 regions, including India and the CIS. However, due to security concerns, the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country on 14 February. On the other hand, Garena canceled the Free Fire Pro League CIS Season 4 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Free Fire Esports Brazil announced on Monday that the World Series would have 18 teams. The event will be played in two stages: the Play-Ins and the Finals.

The Play-Ins will feature ten teams and be held on 14 May, with the top four teams making the Finals. The finals will take place on 21 May and feature 12 sides (eight regional champions + four teams from the Play-Ins).

Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa teams

World Series Play-Ins teams (Image via Garena)

Play-Ins

Fuego (North America) House of Blood (Pakistan) LGDS (Taiwan) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Echo Esports (Indonesia) V-Gaming (Vietnam) Ignis Esports (Latin America) Todak (MCF – Malaysia, Cambodia, and the Philippines) All Stars Esports (MENA – the Middle East and North Africa) Attack All Around (Thailand)

World Series Finals teams (Image via Garena)

Grand Finals teams

LOUD (Brazil) Evos Divine (Indonesia) Team Flash (Vietnam) Mineros Esports (Latin America) Farang (MCF – Malaysia, Cambodia and Philippines) Wask (MENA – the Middle East and North Africa) Evos Phoenix (Thailand) Vastomundo (European Union)

To determine the top four teams, six matches will be spread across three maps in the Play-Ins. The Grand Finals will also feature six games. However, the map schedule is yet to be announced.

In the 2021 World Series Singapore, South Asian teams could not participate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Evos Phoenix from Thailand was the event's champion, taking home $500K. The side has also qualified for the Finals this year by winning the Thai Pro League.

