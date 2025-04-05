Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Brazil Season 2: Dates, teams, and format announced

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Brazil Season 2 is set to take place from April 5, 2025, to June 2, 2025. A total of 15 Brazilian teams will compete in the tournament. Initially, 16 were invited to participate, but TEC Toy Cripz withdrew from the contest. The top-performing squads will secure a spot in the Esports World Cup 2025, held in Riyadh, KSA.

The 15 teams have been divided into three groups for the Group Stage, which will run from April 5 to June 8. A total of 120 matches will be played during this phase. The top 12 will advance to the Grand Finals, while the bottom three will face elimination from FFWS Brazil Season 2.

The Grand Finals will be held on June 21 and 22. This round will feature 14 matches. It will be held at the Garena Studio in São Paulo, Brazil. The top teams from this stage will progress to the Esports World Cup 2025. Fans can watch the action live on the Free Fire Esports Brasil YouTube channel.

Teams and groups of FFWS Brazil Season 2

Groups A, B, and C consist of four teams each, while Group D features three. Here are the 15 participants in the Free Fire World Series Brazil Season 2:

Group A

Fluxo Alfa 34 Savex Gaming Influence Rage

Group B

Team Solid Corinthians LOS Flamengo Esports

Group C

Pain Gaming INCO Gaming Vasco Esports W7M Esports

Group D

LOUD E1 Esports Alpha 7 Esports

Fluxo Esports has been a dominant force in the Free Fire scene for the last few years. The organization secured victory in the C.O.P.A. 2025 in February. In the past three months, the team has won five events, including minor third-party tournaments.

Fluxo Esports also became world champions in 2024 after winning the FFWS Global Finals.

Pain Gaming, LOUD, and Team Solid placed second, third, and fourth, respectively, in the C.O.P.A. 2025. These teams also delivered strong performances in the event and are among the top contenders to watch in FFWS Brazil Season 2.

E1 Esports ranked fourth in the Free Fire World Series 2024 Global Finals. The team recently added LC777 and Band to their lineup. However, the organization has yet to win a major tournament since its debut.

