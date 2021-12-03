Free Fire x Money Heist: How to get free Red Robster bundle today

A new collaboration between Free Fire and Money Heist has now officially begun. The developers recently unveiled a calendar for the events, which are set to begin today, 3 December 2021.

Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run is one of the events that has commenced in the game, and it awards players with a variety of items, including gun crates, a Diamond Royale Voucher, and a special Red Robster Bundle, among others. Users will have complete specific objectives to get their hands on the rewards.

How to get the Red Robster Bundle in Free Fire

The newly commenced event will be available to players until 14 November. During this time, gamers will have to collect Heist Gold tokens through aftermatch drops and daily missions. These can be smelted and stored by the users. Later, they can tap on the “Deliver” option to deliver the respective amount accumulated to the “Professor.”

They would have to deliver a particular ton of gold to the Professor to get the rewards. Here are the various milestones set by Garena:

10 Tons: 100 Gold

30 Tons: Blood Ink (Banner)

70 Tons: Diamond Royale Voucher

120 Tons: 3x SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

150 Tons: Red Robster Bundle

Users can further invite their friends to receive help to complete the missions.

Gamers may follow the steps given below to access the event interface and attain the rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and select the Plan Bermuda tab.

Plan Bermuda Raid and Run is underway (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They should select the Raid and Run tab and tap on the Go To button to visit the special Money Heist event interface.

Alternatively, they can tap on the mask icon on the main screen to visit it.

Users should melt gold for the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players must collect Heist Gold by completing daily missions, which refresh daily at 4:00 am IST. Moreover, another way to acquire it is via after match drop.

Step 4: They can insert Heist Gold to melt and deliver it to Professor.

Step 5: Once they have delivered sufficient gold, they will attain the rewards.

The Red Robster Bundle is an exclusive one that users should not miss out on. Thus they should strive to accomplish the given task.

Edited by Srijan Sen