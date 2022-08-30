Free Fire YouTuber AS Gaming's channel hacked, creator asks not to click on any link in the videos

Many famous YouTubers, including Garena Free Fire streamers, have faced cyberattacks. One of the most popular Free Fire content creator, Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is the latest on the list.

On 29 August, Akshay Rana, Sahil's younger brother, revealed on his YouTube channel, A_S Army, that AS Gaming was hacked on 28 August 2022. The reason behind the potential hack was unknown, but Akshay speculated it to be related to any third-party links.

The following day, the YouTuber's primary channel, AS Gaming, was restored, but as of this writing, one of his secondary channels, Sahil Rana, is still hacked.

Famous Free Fire YouTuber, AS Gaming's secondary channel "Sahil Rana" hacked

YouTube channel, Sahil Rana, has been hacked (Image via YouTube)

Sahil Rana is the name of a secondary channel where the YouTuber uploaded his vlogs and challenge videos. However, one can only find peculiar and unrelated content that the hacker has posted in the last day or two. Thus, users should refrain from opening the videos and clicking on links that can be malicious.

Akshay Rana has also addressed the third-party links in videos, which are corelated to the channel getting hacked. Here is what Akshay said on A_S Army:

"He (the hacker) shared some cryptocurrency links on AS Gaming's Livestream after the channel was hacked. In my opinion, such links can pose a threat of hacking PCs, Channels, or phones. Therefore, you (viewer) should not click on any link provided by any weird videos posted on our channels, including AS Gaming, A_S Shorts, Sahil Rana, A_S highlights, RWT, A_S Tech, etc."

Akshay then spoke about the probable reason behind the hacking. He or his brother might have unknowingly clicked or downloaded any malware program that provided access to the hacker. Rana also informed that the hacker has tried hacking A_S Army three times.

Fans should note that YouTube restored Rana's main channel with over 18 million subscribers, and the YouTuber has resumed posting his Free Fire and other content. However, Sahil Rana still seems hacked, as there is still a plethora of eccentric content on the channel.

For the unversed, AS Gaming has been one of the fastest growing Indian YouTube gaming channels that found immense success with Free Fire content. Channel co-owners, Sahil Rana and his brother Akshay, manage several other channels that post a variety of content, including food challenges, vlogs, gaming videos, tech talks, and more.

