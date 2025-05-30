Garena announces Free Fire USA Championship 2025

Garena announced the Free Fire USA Championship 2025 with a prize pool of $30,000. After a long time, the publisher will host an official event of the title in the country. The tournament will be organised from June 7 to July 12, and registration will start on June 2. It will take place in multiple stages to determine the winner.
The Qualifier of the upcoming Free Fire USA Championship will be played on June 7 to 8. The top 24 teams from the phase will be advanced to the Group Stage, while the rest will face elimination from the USA Championship 2025. Those 24 teams will compete from June 21 to 29 in the Group Stage. The 18 teams from the stage will move to the Knockout.
On July 5 and 6, 18 teams will fight in the Knockout for the 12 spots in the Free Fire Championship 2025 Grand Finals. The finalists will engage each other in the Champion Rush format on July 12 for the trophy. The winning team will earn $10,000 in prize money. The second and third ranked teams will receive $5000 and $3000 respectively.
Prize pool distribution for Free Fire USA Championship 2025
The finalists will earn a share of the total prize pool of $30,000 based on their ranking. Here is the prize pool distribution:
- First Place - $10,000
- Second Place - $5000
- Third Place - $3000
- Fourth Place - $1,800
- Fifth Place - $1,800
- Sixth Place - $1,800
- Seventh Place - $1,200
- Eighth Place - $1,200
- Ninth Place - $1,200
- 10th Place - $1,000
- 11th Place - $1,000
- 12th Place - $1,000
Scoring system
After the completion of each match, teams will receive position points based on their ranking. The first ranked team of each match will get 12 position points. Each elimination will count as one point. Here is the scoring system:
- First Place - 12 points
- Second Place - 9 points
- Third Place - 8 points
- Fourth Place - 7 points
- Fifth Place - 6 points
- Sixth Place - 5 points
- Seventh Place - 4 points
- Eighth Place - 3 points
- Ninth Place - 2 points
- 10th Place - 1 point
- 11th Place - 0 points
- 12th Place - 0 points
Players aged 16 years and above can register to participate in the Free Fire USA Championship 2025. Only teams from the United Stage are eligible to compete in the event. A maximum of two foreign players are allowed to play in a team. Garena will host an offline watch party of the Grand Finals in Texas on July 12, 2025.
