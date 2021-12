Garena banned more than 2.9 million Free Fire accounts for cheating in the last two weeks

2021 is drawing to a close, and what a year it has been for Garena Free Fire. Aside from winning the Esports Mobile Game of the Year gong at The Esports Awards 2021, the title's revenue surpassed $1 billion.

Garena also launched a new, improved version of the game titled Free Fire Max, installed on more than ten crore Android devices worldwide.

Esports Awards @esportsawards



@FreeFireBR



CONGRATULATIONS!! ๐Ÿ† And the winner of the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award presented by @Verizon is...CONGRATULATIONS!! ๐Ÿ† And the winner of the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award presented by @Verizon is... @FreeFireBRCONGRATULATIONS!! ๐Ÿ† https://t.co/D1P3uMf6mQ

However, even with its enormous popularity, the game has been plagued by cheaters and hackers. To detect and restrict gamers attempting to obtain unfair advantages through third-party hacking, Garena has built a system.

Additionally, Free Fire's developer releases biweekly reports showing cheating data to reassure fans.

In a new report from the officials, the number of hackers banned and the types of cheating used were detailed. In the past two weeks, 2,941,022 accounts were banned. 55.32% of these users were suspended due to multiple reports, which is an increase of 37% from the last statement.

Analysis of the banned Free Fire accounts

The percentage of cheaters using hacking scripts in the last two weeks was:

Around 44.9% of cheaters used auto-aim cheats, the most used hack. Auto-aim is used to improve a player's aim and target the enemy's hitbox. Antenna hacks were used by 27.2% of hackers, which gave them access to the location of each player on the map. 17.5% of banned users employed teleportation hacks to help move from one place to another in no time. Close to 6% were banned for using wallhacks, which allowed them to easily pass shots through walls. The remainder, 4.5%, were prohibited for unknown reasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also, Garena showed a screen demo of how to report cheaters and unusual activity and reminded fans not to team up with hackers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer