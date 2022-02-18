Garena Free Fire ban in India: Real or fake? All you need to know

Garena Free Fire, which has an enormous player base in India, has been a topic of much discussion over the past few days. The game's fans have been taken aback by the imposed ban in the country, and there has been tons of speculation as to why it has been enforced.

Understandably, many have also started debating whether the ban is fake or real. This has occurred primarily due to the lack of clarity about the underlying reason for the situation.

Is the ban on Free Fire real or fake?

On 14 February, 2022, a list emerged online, mentioning the 54 banned applications by the Government of India. Although there has been no press release, numerous senior journalists have posted about it on social media platforms.

The removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store further indicates that a ban has been imposed. Consequently, it has become somewhat apparent that the game is now prohibited in India by the Government.

However, the servers are still up and running, and many gamers can connect to them. They may, nevertheless, end up shutting down soon as numerous individuals have already encountered errors while logging in.

Following the events, Garena provided the following statement to Sportskeeda:

"We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience."

Despite the developer update on the situation, there is still a flurry of discussion among fans as Garena only acknowledged the app's removal from the respective app stores and did not mention anything about the cause of the ban.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the coming days, and players are encouraged to stay patient during this time. Nevertheless, they can continue to play Free Fire MAX on their devices because the Government did not include it in their list of prohibited applications.

