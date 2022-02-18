How to get Free Fire MAX ID names with stylish and unique fonts

The in-game name, commonly referred to as the nickname, functions as one of the key identifiers for players in Free Fire MAX. They must be inputted at the time of account creation and should be unique, i.e., any other user must not use them.

Many gamers have developed the notion that having a stylish name that includes fonts and symbols makes them stand out from the crowd. Therefore, they look for methods that will assist them in achieving the same results.

Free Fire MAX: Guide on obtaining ID names featuring stylish fonts and symbols

This is one of the websites that players can utilize (Image via fancytextguru.com)

Names with fonts and symbols are readily available on the internet. However, if users prefer to come up with their own unique names, they will have to use websites that feature stylish name generators. A few examples of this include fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com and nickfinder.com.

Here are the steps on how users can utilize them:

Step 1: To generate names with stylish fonts and symbols, players should first go to a website that does so. They can use any of the ones stated above.

Step 2: In the text box that appears on the screen, players must subsequently enter the needed nickname.

Step 3: On their displays, they will see a variety of outputs with distinctive fonts and symbols. Any of these may be picked and utilized while altering the name in Free Fire MAX.

How to change the name in Free Fire MAX

Users should note that they will need to spend 390 diamonds or a name change card. They can follow the following procedures to change the name:

Step 1: After the players have Free Fire MAX opened, they should visit their profile section.

Step 2: Next, gamers should press the icon beside their existing nickname. A pop-up box will appear where they can paste the stylish name.

Enter the new nickname (Image via Garena)

Step 3: To conclude the process, gamers can tap on the ‘390 diamonds’ option or the name change card icon.

The name will then be changed in-game. Gamers can also further customize their profiles with a unique signature.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha