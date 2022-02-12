How to add colourful text in Free Fire ID signature: Colour codes and steps explained

After the OB26 update of Free Fire, the profile section in the game was entirely reworked, with several new elements being added. One such aspect was the 'Signature', which appears beneath the combat and social styles to all the visiting users on the profile.

Gamers may usually include some information about themselves in their signatures. However, many people want to integrate unique elements to stand out and appear distinctive. Among the tactics that such individuals can do is use hex codes and incorporate colors into them.

Steps to add colorful text in the signature section of Free Fire ID

Changing the signature in Free Fire doesn't have a cost associated with it, and gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to incorporate colors into them:

Step 1: After the game opens on the player's device, they need to head over to their profile by clicking on the profile banner.

Step 2: Subsequently, users need to press the 'Edit' icon as shown in the image below:

This is the icon where users must press (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can then tap the 'Signature' tab and enter any desired color's hex code in the square bracket beside their existing signature.

The hex code can be entered by them (Image via Garena)

For example, to have the color red, they can enter the code "FF0000."

Step 4: Players can press the 'OK' button to complete the process.

The colorful signature will not appear for them, but it will be displayed to those who visit their accounts in-game.

Note: Users should remember that the hex code must be enclosed in square brackets[] for the signature to appear in the respective colors.

Common color codes

Here's a list of a few common colors that individuals can try out:

1) Aqua – 00FFFF

2) Purple – 800080

3) White – FFFFFF

4) Orange – FFA500

5) Blue – 0000FF

6) Yellow – FFFF00

7) Silver – C0C0C0

8) Red – FF0000

9) Maroon – 800000

10) Green – 008000

11) Fuchsia – FF00FF

12) Lime – 00ff00

They can find several more on the internet.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar