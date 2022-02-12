B2K vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2022?

B2K (popularly referred to as Born2Kill) and Ajjubhai (also known as Total Gaming) are two of the most well-known Free Fire YouTubers. Both have a massive global fanbase due to the amazing content that they periodically post on their channels.

The former currently possesses an incredible subscriber count of over 8.66 million, alongside 565.25 million views. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai has 31.2 million subscribers and 5.49 billion views on his primary channel.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has participated in 9336 squad games and has come out on top on 1669 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 17.87%. With a K/D ratio of 7.08, he has 54317 kills.

Meanwhile, he has played 3137 duo matches and has 510 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 16.25%. The content creator has 14815 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Born2Kill has made 1410 appearances in the solo mode as well and has 173 victories, which comes down to a win ratio of 12.26%. He has 4650 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has played only three ranked squad matches in the ongoing season and has seven frags for a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 12836 squad games and has 3059 victories, equating to a win rate of 23.83%. In the process, he has 49814 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 5.10.

Total Gaming has featured in 1828 matches in the duo mode and has remained unbeaten in 357, possessing a win percentage of 19.52%. He has 7289 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.96.

The player has also played 1029 solo games and has 93 wins, having a win ratio of 9.03%. He has secured 2608 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 24 ranked squad matches and has a single first-place finish, corresponding to a win percentage of 4.16%. He has 79 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Apart from that, the YouTuber has played two duo matches and has a single victory, translating to a win rate of 50.00%. With a K/D ratio of 9.00, he has nine frags.

Total Gaming has played three solo games and has secured four kills for a K/D ratio of 1.33.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

B2K Ajjubhai Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1410 3137 9336 1029 1828 12836 Wins 173 510 1669 93 357 3059 Win rate 12.26% 16.25% 17.87% 9.03% 19.52% 23.83% Kills 4650 14815 54317 2608 7289 49814 K/D ratio 3.76 5.64 7.08 2.79 4.96 5.10

B2K boasts superior stats in the solo mode. However, in both duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better win rate, while B2K has a higher K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

B2K Ajjubhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 0 0 3 3 2 24 Wins 0 0 0 0 1 1 Win rate 0 0 0 0 50.00% 4.16% Kills 0 0 7 4 9 79 K/D ratio 0 0 2.33 1.33 9.00 3.43.

Ranked stats cannot be compared due to the fact that B2K has not played matches in solo and duo modes and has only a few squad games to his name.

