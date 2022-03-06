Garena Free Fire ban in India: Server status, network issues, and more revealed

Garena Free Fire occupies a significant space in the Indian mobile gaming community, with millions of players actively participating. However, a major setback occurred a few weeks ago when the government of India named the battle royale title as one of the 54 prohibited applications.

According to reports, the suspension occurred in accordance with past ban waves, i.e., the government restricted the title in the nation due to security reasons.

With the prohibition being in place, there are still some questions in the players’ minds about various aspects, such as the server’s functionality.

Free Fire ban in India

Server status and network issues

Servers of the game are functioning in India (Image via Garena)

Servers of Garena Free Fire are still up and running in India, meaning that users can still relish the battle royale title within the country. Subsequently, they have access to all the new events and content added.

However, the servers could get closed, and there is no certainty about their functionality, with the ban taking place.

Furthermore, tons of users have been facing issues on specific networks while getting into the battle royale title. Here’s the message they encountered:

“Network Connection Error.”

Statements from content creators regarding the ban

1) Amitbhai

In one of his streams, he was quoted as saying:

“If the government has banned it, we must abide by the rules set forth by them. Any action they take is aimed at the betterment of the general public and thus must be followed.”

2) Titanium Gamer

This is what Titanium Gamer has stated regarding the game’s suspension:

“There is a good chance that you have already heard news about the ban on Free Fire coming from all directions. However, Free Fire MAX is still available on the Google Play Store. So, you can go ahead and download it.”

3) GW Manish

GW Manish, a well-known content creator, shared the following thoughts:

“The ban was quite unexpected and I had never considered the possibility of such an event occurring, but now we have had official confirmation from the Government.”

Reactions of public

The game’s community has been left in the dark with no developments. Here are a few of their reactions on Twitter:

TheEqualizer @TheEqualizerBB @Shilparanipeta Do you think Free Fire’s ban will be removed any time soon? @Shilparanipeta Do you think Free Fire’s ban will be removed any time soon?

ᴄɪɢᴀʀᴇᴛᴛᴇꜱ⁷. ( rest ) @cigaretteessss Free fire ka ban kyu h Free fire ka ban kyu h

gal⁷ 🦦 @kthfleurv wtf free fire is by singaporean developers and not chin*se then why did they ban it- wtf free fire is by singaporean developers and not chin*se then why did they ban it-

haurrr⁷ semi ia era @youreyestcll @AureliaOT7 we have a huge fanbase for free fire here i hate the fact that they had to ban it out of nowhere @AureliaOT7 we have a huge fanbase for free fire here i hate the fact that they had to ban it out of nowhere

It will be quite interesting to see what happens regarding the game’s future in the country. Until then, users can still play Free Fire MAX.

Edited by Srijan Sen