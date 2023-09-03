Garena Free Fire codes for September 3, 2023: Get free pets and gun skins

With buying diamonds not being feasible for every Free Fire player, methods to get free rewards are widely searched after. Among the approaches that can be utilized are the redeem codes that Garena occasionally releases for the game's different servers. Each code can provide a wide range of items, including skins, costumes, pets, emotes, and more exclusive items.

The developers have also created a website named Rewards Redemption Site, and it streamlines the entire procedure for using the redeem codes. Gamers can simply visit the website, log in, and enter the code to get the rewards into their in-game accounts. In the section below, they will find a list of redeem codes for free pets and gun skins.

Free Fire Redeem codes for September 3, 2023

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and gun skins in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

HNC95435FAGJ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Note: Given that the codes specified above have unknown expiry dates, they may or may not function for everyone.

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Using the redeem codes is a straightforward procedure that can be completed with relative ease. Provided below are the steps you may follow to complete the redemption and get the free rewards in your accounts:

Step 1: The first step is to reach the Rewards Redemption Site, and you may utilize any of the browsers available on your device for the same. To get to the website, you can click on this link.

The required login choice must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, utilize any of the website's log-in options based on the one that is linked to your in-game ID. The following are the choices you will find:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

As guest accounts are not a valid option, you will not be able to utilize them for the purpose of using the redeem codes. Instead, you must bind them to the abovementioned platforms to become eligible.

Step 3: You can now enter the redeem code inside the text field that appears after completing the login.

You can input the necessary code and then press "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, you can move ahead with the redemption by clicking Confirm.

In the event that the procedure is completed without any errors, the rewards associated with the Free Fire codes will be added to your respective in-game accounts within the next 24 hours.

