Garena Free Fire India server redeem code for today (22 January): Claim rewards in easy steps

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter features 12 teams locking horns for the 35 Lakh prize pool and a slot for the FFIC 2022 Spring. The fifth match day has concluded, and the battle has become even tougher, with teams battling tooth and nail for the 12 Grand Final berths.

The developers have added an FFPL Dream Team event to ensure that fans remain entirely engaged throughout the tournament. They need to pick a four-player squad for each match day. Based on the pro's performance, gamers will gain points and earn rewards, depending on their rank.

There is also a power-up feature that can increase their score, and these are given out through redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (22 January)

Reward for the latest redeem code (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: FFPLIWUWUNSH

Rewards: 10 Bonus points

Only players on the Indian server can utilize this code. Moreover, this cannot be utilized through the official website.

Garena has also released several other redeem codes for power-ups. Here are a few of them:

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FFPLWIEDUSNH

FFPLWERNSHLT

FFPLWHSYDQQM

FFPLIWUWUNSH

Readers can find other redeem codes at this link.

Note: Since the five redemption codes were only given a few days ago, they might not work. If people have not previously used them, they should try these out.

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire India server redeem

Since the code has a separate usage mechanism, gamers should carefully follow the procedure described below to acquire the power-up.

Step 1: After loading Free Fire on their device, players need to access the special FFPL Dream Team event. This can be done by opening the Esports section and clicking on the go-to button under the tab.

Tap on Go To button to visit the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once users have accessed the FFPL Dream Team event interface on their device, they can click on the Power-Up Redemption button in the top right corner to open the dialog box.

Enter redemption code given above (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can copy the given redeem code in the text field. They can subsequently press the confirm button to redeem the code and attain the power-up.

If the gamer has successfully used the code, then they will instantly receive 10 bonus points. However, if the error says that the code is invalid, users must check that they have entered the correct code. If the problem continues, then the code has expired.

