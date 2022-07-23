Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 event: 5th-anniversary content and more news

Free Fire MAX fans can rejoice as Garena has rolled out the much-awaited 5th-anniversary update. The latest OB35 version became available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on 20 July, and users can download the same right now without much fuss.

Fans can spot a revamped logo and UI in the game as Garena has added plenty of content. Moreover, the Singaporean publishers are also gearing up for Free Fire's 5th-anniversary events, expected to arrive in August. Needless to say, they will also release for the MAX variant.

The 5th-anniversary content will arrive in phases in August as the developers will make more announcements in the following days. Readers can find out additional details about the upcoming celebratory events of Garena Free Fire and its MAX version in the next section.

Garena Free Fire MAX: August's 5th-anniversary celebrations has lots in store

The Justin Bieber collaboration will be the highlight of the 5th-anniversary celebrations in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Free Fire is turning five this year, and the anniversary celebrations will be held in August, paving the way for a series of events throughout the month. Garena has not revealed much about the upcoming series of events apart from the next collaboration, which will be the highlight of the anniversary celebrations.

To commemorate the 5th anniversary, Garena has announced a collaboration with famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who will also have an in-game live performance on 27 August. The developers have also unveiled a character based on the 28-year-old, which will become claimable in August.

The new Free Fire MAX character is J.Biebs, added with the OB35 update and was also seen in the Advance Server. However, Free Fire MAX fans cannot acquire him until the collaboration happens.

Apart from the character, they can expect the arrival of plenty of other special edition collectibles.

More about Justin Bieber's character

J.Biebs is a passive ability character (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire MAX character, J.Biebs, has a passive ability named Silent Sentinel. Thus, the power doesn't need manual activation and works whenever allies procure some damage.

Silent Sentinel helps teammates within a six-meter range block the 7% damage with EP, which gets added to players' "EP Bar." They can further enhance the capabilities of J.Biebs by upgrading Silent Sentinel.

