Garena Free Fire Max pre-registrations official release date announced

To the pleasure of the Free Fire players, the developers have announced the official date for Free Fire Max's pre-registration.

One of the most often discussed topics in the Free Fire community is Free Fire Max. For those who are unaware, it is an improved version of the battle royale title with enhanced graphics, effects, and other features.

The game is yet to be launched worldwide and is presently only available in a few regions. However, after the pre-registration period, it will be released globally.

Official date for Free Fire Max's pre-registration announced by Garena

Pre-registration for the game will directly be available on the Google Play Store (Image via Free Fire Max)

In the announcement, the developers have stated that the pre-registrations for Free Fire Max will be commencing on 29 August 2021 on the Google Play Store globally. Therefore, people all over the world will be able to register for the game and download it once it is made accessible for download.

In addition, players can participate in the pre-registration website event, which will provide them with the opportunity to get their hands on exclusive bundles and collections. It is expected that the event would be similar to the one held for the MENA region between April and June this year.

To register, players will simply have to visit the official Google Play Store page of Free Fire Max and then tap on the pre-register button once it is made available.

About Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is a stand-alone mobile application that aims to offer players the same Free Fire gameplay but with improved features and more. As a result, users would be able to have a more immersive gaming experience.

Firelink technology is a unique feature of the game, which allows interoperability between Free Fire MAX and Free Fire, meaning that the players from both games will be able to play alongside each other.

On top of this, the game also has certain exclusive features such as the Craftland and 360 Degree Lobby.

Edited by Shaheen Banu