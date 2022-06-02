Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code for 2 June 2022: How to get free characters and emotes today

Garena ensures that Free Fire MAX receives new content and in-game items with every version of the game. Generally, players have to shell out diamonds (the premium in-game currency) if they want to acquire exclusive cosmetics and other premium items.

Users who have the financial means to purchase diamonds don't hesitate to get new cosmetics. However, a significant portion of the game's playerbase cannot afford to spend real money on the game. As a result, such individuals rely on the redeem codes and events made available by the developers.

The following section looks at some redeem codes that individuals can use to get free rewards in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free characters and emotes (2 June 2022)

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: These Free Fire MAX redemption codes may or may not work for some users due to expiration and server constraints.

How to use redeem codes for free rewards in Free Fire MAX

After obtaining the redeem code, players will be required to complete the redemption procedure. This has to be done on the game's official 'Rewards Redemption Site.'

If gamers do not know the steps, they can check out the procedure outlined below:

Step 1: Users should first start by visiting the game's official Rewards Redemption Site on their devices.

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, players will be required to sign in. There are six different login options offered, and they must use the platform they previously linked their in-game account to.

Players can utilize the required login option to sign in (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts are not allowed to claim redeem codes, and individuals must ensure that their account is linked to one of the platforms. If it isn't, they can go to the in-game settings and complete the linking process.

The redeem code can be entered into the text box that appears (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text box will then show up on the screen, and gamers can paste the redeem code into it. After this, they can tap on the ‘Confirm’ option present beneath it.

Step 4: Once the redemption goes through successfully, the rewards/items from the redeem code will be sent to the player's account via the in-game mail within 24 hours.

However, if an error pops up during the redemption process stating either expiry or server restrictions, users will not be able to use that particular code. Their only option will be to wait for other codes to be released.

